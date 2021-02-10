‘Sioux Falls Skedaddle Half Marathon’ Adds Expo Event

A relatively new half marathon race that has developed quite a following here in the Sioux Empire now has an added dimension for runners and race fans to enjoy.

The Sioux Falls Skedaddle Half Marathon is only in its third year of existence, but it has already been dubbed the people's race of South Dakota.

The race organized by 605 Running Company is known throughout the running community as being a truly unique experience. So much so that organizers have already decided to add an expo event prior to race day.

Dakota News Now is reporting the 60.5 Move Expo will now be part of the Sioux Falls Skedaddle Half Marathon weekend of events. The expo is slated to happen on Saturday (April 24), the day before half marathon runners take to the streets to compete.

Expo organizers say the event will be filled full of live music and a variety of workouts and performances for all ages and activity levels. The expo event will be held from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM that day.

The idea behind the 60.5 Move Expo is to focus on giving people a little exercise as they move their bodies for roughly 60.5 minutes. Once that is done, everyone can grab a bite to eat along with a brew from a local brewer and check out everything else the expo has to offer.

The event promises to have a lot going on. Expo goers can expect to see a number of vendor booths that will highlight health and wellness. There will be a family fit zone for kids and families and an opportunity to speak with a variety of wellness experts. Oh yeah, don't forget about all the live music from area performers too.

Learn more about the 60.5 Move Expo and get sign up info for the Skedaddle Half Marathon here.

Source: Dakota News Now