Sioux Falls Shooting Victim Not Cooperating with Police

Sioux Falls police aren't getting much help from a Coon Rapids, Minnesota man who was found shot in the leg over the weekend near downtown Sioux Falls.

The incident occurred around 1:30 on Sunday morning (March 21). Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told Dakota News Now a police officer attempted to stop an SUV that ran a red light near the downtown area. The vehicle failed to pull over and instead proceeded to head down a one-way-street the wrong way. At that point, the officer did not pursue.

According to Clemens, a short time later, police spotted the same SUV a few blocks away from the traffic incident. This time the vehicle was abandoned. The officer involved in the attempted traffic stop was able to recognize the four individuals who were inside the SUV at the time of the attempted traffic stop, and police began to comb the area for the suspects.

Get our free mobile app

Two of the suspects were located just a few blocks away. Dakota News Now reports that police found 19-year-old Kikuey Buony Lam of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and another passenger in the SUV, 20-year-old Camyron Sean Hill of Sioux Falls.

The report states that Lam had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.

Both men were arrested in connection with the incident, as well as being charged with misdemeanor marijuana charges stemming from pot found inside the vehicle during a search of the SUV.

According to Dakota News Now, police are still attempting to track down the remaining two passengers inside the SUV but are having a difficult time due to Lam's unwillingness to cooperate.

Source: Dakota News Now