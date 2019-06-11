Sioux Falls Shooting Victim Dies, Suspect Identified

One of the three victims shot early Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls has died.

KSFY TV is reporting that 42-year-old Larry Carr Jr. died Monday morning, (June 10) from injuries he sustained after being shot during a fight that broke out at an apartment complex on the 100 block of North Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls.

One of the two remaining victims in Saturday's shooting has already been released from the hospital, while the other is still being treated for his injuries.

KSFY is also reporting authorities now know the identity of the man who did the shooting. He is 34-year-old Ramon Smith.

Smith is responsible for opening fire on a group of eight men Saturday outside a North Cliff apartment complex. According to KSFY, Smith shot two of the men in the torso and one in the head.

When police arrived, they found one victim lying in the apartment complex parking lot, while two other victims had already been transported to the hospital by witnesses.

The reason for the altercation that led to the shooting is still unknown at this time. However, authorities do believe drugs may have played a factor, but might not be the primary reason for the incident.

Police told KSFY, immediately after the shooting transpired, Smith was seen leaving the scene in a black 2000 Buick Park Avenue that was traveling southbound on Cliff Avenue. The car had South Dakota plates, with with a license plate number of 1AP-416.

It has also been determined that the car in question was being driven by Smith's sister, 30-year-old, Martece Saddler. She is described as a black woman standing 5’4” tall and weighing about 225 pounds.

On Monday, police issued material witness warrants for a total of three people in connection with Saturday's shooting. Ramon Smith, Martece Saddler, and another female, Christina Haney.

Haney is a black woman about 5’6” tall weighing 145 pounds. Police say she was also at the scene of the shooting. Haney was reportedly driving a 2007 White Mercedes GL with dealer plates in the window at the time of the incident.

Police believe that all three suspects have now left the area.

Should you have further information that can aid police in their search, you're asked to please call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 877-367-7007 .

Source: KSFY TV