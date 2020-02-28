Sioux Falls Shooting-Police Identify Pizza Delivery Driver Killed

Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a shooting in Sioux Falls.

Thirty-year-old Paul Bonhorst of Brainerd, Minn. died in Wednesday night shooting, according to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say many other details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

Clemens said Bonhorst had just delivered a pizza to a residence on E. Bragstad Drive near 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue when he was shot and killed. Witnesses say they saw a man in light-colored clothing run away from the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.