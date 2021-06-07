Sioux Falls Sertoma & Alliance Show & Shine Gallery 6-5-21

The hot temperatures on June 5, 2021 brought out a nice assortment of collector cars and trucks for the Sertoma and Alliance Show and Shine at the Alliance facility on Russell Street in Sioux Falls.

Sertoma is a non-profit group that helps out people in the community. One way they do that is by providing hearing tests for over 8000 kids in the area. The Alliance is short for South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance and is "a place for freedom, a place to remember, a place for all."

This show and shine was held to raise funds and awareness for Sertoma and the Alliance. I estimate that around 75 cars were on display. Here are just some of them.

Sertoma & Alliance Show & Shine