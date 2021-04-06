Sioux Falls Seeks Artists for 2021 Storm Inlet Painting Project

Can you paint a green scene on concrete? If so, then the City of Sioux Falls could pay you to paint a storm drain somewhere in the city.

In what has become an annual event, the City announced on Tuesday its intentions to expand the Storm Inlet Painting Project for 2021.

The project has a twofold effect; it beautifies otherwise gray concrete slabs covering the inlet of storm drains and promotes a green agenda of protecting the Big Sioux River from being flooded with harmful runoff such as litter and toxic contaminants.

Up to seven storm drain inlets are available for 2021. The City is seeking organizations or individuals to submit design proposals. Dakota News Now reports that proposals should include artwork that promotes messages supporting water quality initiatives.

While artists can suggest a particular inlet they are interested in painting, the City will have the final call of who paints what inlet.

The chosen artists will each receive $200 to pay for their time and supplies. Proposals are due by April 30. Designs will be reviewed and winners will be selected by the City of Sioux Falls and the Visual Arts Commision.

More information on the project can be found at siouxfalls.org/green.

To apply, contact Colin Chatterton at 605-367-8282 or email cchatterton@siouxfalls.org