If you love your coffee, and you're always up for supporting a great cause, today is the day for you.

All six Scooter's World-Class-Coffee locations in Sioux Falls are donating 100 percent of their sales today to support foster children here in the Sioux Empire.

KSFY TV is reporting that Scooters made the big announcement in a statement released to the public on Friday, (August 10). According to the report, the event is all part of the "Day of Giving" that runs Monday, (August 13) from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

The Day of Giving event on Monday will help benefit programs offered at four different organizations here in the Sioux Falls area, the Royal Family Kids Sioux Empire, Family Visitation Center, East River Foster Parent Network, and Children's Home Society of South Dakota.

KSFY says the company is also planning a number of other 20th annual celebrations in addition to Monday's Day of Giving event.

Source: KSFY TV

