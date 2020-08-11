Sioux Falls Schools Won’t Be Reporting COVID-19 Cases Regularly

Sioux Falls Public School District educates approximately 25,000 students and staff of 3,400 in grades K-12. At this point, the Sioux Falls School District will be starting in-person classes on August 27.

As everyone knows schools all over the nation are tasked with an almost unimaginable challenge of bringing kids back into the classrooms in the midst of the global COVID-19 Pandemic.

To keep citizens informed during the Pandemic it's become the new normal to have a daily release of COVID related information. We've seen daily briefings on both the local and national levels. It appears that this will not be the case when our kids head back to school.

According to the Argus Leader, as kids return to school in Sioux Falls, School superintendent Jane Stavem says the district will not be regularly reporting the number of COVID-19 cases within its schools unless necessary. She stated that they will keep track of the information internally.

The Sioux Falls School District website addresses the topic with the following statement: “Our world has, indeed, changed with the caution required as the result of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. While research indicates there is a greater risk for adults than for children, public schools can only exist with highly-trained professionals leading instruction. The District firmly believes there is no substitute for in-person learning. However, if we are to continue our vital role in the social, civic, and economic foundation of this community, the District also believes it must act responsibly and plan for all potential scenarios. Education is key to success.”