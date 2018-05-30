Sioux Falls Schools Graduation Ceremonies Are This Sunday

Graduation day is this Sunday, June 3 for the Sioux Falls School District.

Growing up in a small town and only having 77 classmates walk through the line to get our diplomas was a breeze. For parents now in a city that boasts 180,000 residents that number is just a drop in the bucket.

Graduating high school seniors from the four public schools will gather at the Sioux Falls Arena this Sunday in cap and gown in their education finale. More than 1,500 students who have attained senior status by the start of the spring 2018 semester will walk across the stage.

The school ceremonies order is below:

New Technology High School 11:00 AM

Washington High School 1:00 PM

Lincoln High School 4:00 PM

Roosevelt High School 7:00 PM

The Sioux Falls School District is planning to live stream each graduation ceremony on Sunday for any friends and family members who are unable to attend. Live streams for all graduation ceremonies can be found on the District’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/SiouxFallsSchools

