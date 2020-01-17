Sioux Falls Schools Cancel Classes and Activities Friday

Mother Nature has decided to give the students of the Sioux Falls School District a three day weekend.

A mix of snow, freezing rain and high winds throughout the Sioux Empire have forced the Sioux Falls School District to pull the plug on all classes and activities planned for Friday (January 17).

Dakota News Now meteorologist Aaron Doudna says the latest weather models show a mix of snow and freezing rain that will move into eastern South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa this morning. That system will likely give way to all snow by late this morning.

Here in the Sioux Falls area, we can expect to see anywhere from 3-6 inches of new snow. Some spots throughout the area could see even more.

High winds will be the other problem with this storm that is expected to be with us through Saturday (January 18).

The high winds have forced the National Weather Service to issue a Blizzard Warning starting at midnight Saturday through 6 PM Saturday night. Looks for wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph through the course of the storm, that will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility, especially in rural areas. Dangerous wind chills will also be a factor with this storm. Travel is not advised.

Winds will die down by Sunday in the area.

You can stay abreast of South Dakota road conditions here.

Source: Dakota News Now