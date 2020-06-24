Sioux Falls School District’s In-Person Graduations Are A Go

The Sioux Falls School District high school seniors will be honored this weekend at Howard Wood Field. Here is the information that graduates and their families need to know about this weekend's graduation festivities.

More than 1,500 students will be honored and recognized for their academic and personal achievements throughout their high school careers. The in-person graduation ceremonies will take place this Saturday, June 27th and Sunday, June 28th.

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the Sioux Falls School District is asking that graduates and families keep in mind the recommended CDC guidelines. In a recent press release, the Sioux Falls School District is "highly recommending social distancing at this event, as well as the use of masks. Additional information will be sent directly to families." The Sioux Falls School District believes that hosting the graduation ceremonies outdoors will provide different alternatives that indoor spaces may not allow.

Below is the approved schedule for ceremony dates and times along with the number of students that have attained senior status.

New Tech High School - 11 AM on Saturday, June 27th 75 students



Lincoln High School - 5 PM on Saturday, June 27th 440 students



Roosevelt High School- June 28th at 11 AM 588 students



Washington High School- June 28th at 5 PM 461 students



The District has consistently maintained its communication with parents and the Class of 2020 students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congratulations to all the Sioux Falls School District graduates!