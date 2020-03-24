According to a press release by the Sioux Falls School District, the school district has been notified of a staff member at Laura Wilder Elementary who has tested positive for COVID-19.

All parents and staff members at Laura Wilder were notified of this confirmed case minutes ago. We have provided guidance from the South Dakota Department of Health to families and staff stated Ben Schumacher, the Communications Specialist with The Sioux Falls School District.

