Sioux Falls School District Return to Learning Plan

Question #1-Parents, are you ready to have your kids return to school and to wear a mask the entire day? Question #2- Teachers, should masks be worn by all students while they are in school?

These are just a couple of questions that came up during Monday's Sioux Falls School Board meeting in which masks will be highly encouraged but not required. According to a report from Dakota News Now, some teachers disagree and would like to see masks required for all staff and students. “We basically want our voices to be heard. All teachers want to return to the classroom. We just want to make sure that we are protecting our students and ourselves and making sure we are going back in the safest possible way,” said Teacher Andrea Siebenborn.

The Sioux Falls School District's first day of class for 2020-21 is August 27. New Superintendent Dr. Jane Stavem points outlines the daily screening process. Each morning, parents would need to go through questions with their kids and must be able to answer no to all of them for their child to go to school. The staff will do the same.

Dr. Jane Stavem points out the District wants to be flexible but also the number one priority is safety and getting kids in school