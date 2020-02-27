Sioux Falls School District Prepares For Coronavirus

The Sioux Falls School District is taking the necessary steps to prepare for the Coronavirus. That's according to an emailed statement acquired by Dakota News Now sent to parents and staff on Wednesday, February 26.

The statement says:

"Although there are no cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in South Dakota at this time, being well informed is important to the health and safety of you and your family. The Sioux Falls School District is aware of the Coronavirus and its continuous spread both nationally and internationally. We can assure you, as a District, we are taking all the steps necessary to be as prepared as possible in the event the disease spreads into our community. We are in constant contact with the Sioux Falls Health Department and the Sioux Falls Emergency Manager to stay on top of the situation.

The Sioux Falls School District follows the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and works closely with City and State Health Officials in addressing public health concerns. We will continue to work closely with these agencies to monitor the Coronavirus situation and take additional steps as necessary."

The Centers For Disease Control recommends frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose. If soap and water are not readily available, using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine and staying home when you are sick.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app