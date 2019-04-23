School districts in South Dakota build-in snow days for each year expecting bad weather. It's part of the plan and simply just a way of life living in the Upper Plains where we get snow. Sometimes lots of snow. And this year a stifling amount that caused many schools to cancel classes for several days.

At Monday's Sioux Falls School Board meeting it was decided to push the final day of classes back to May 24 to make up those days missed due to snow. This will ensure that the school year ends on the same week that semester tests are scheduled to be finished.

Sioux Falls schools were closed on four occasions this year: January 18, 29, February 7 and April 11. A combination of blizzard conditions and severe wind chills was the reason for the cancellations.

What is the required number of days for students to attend each year? By law, in South Dakota it's 176. And for some schools across the state the final day of school this year will be much later than normal.

And looking ahead to graduation for the Class of 2019 in Sioux Falls grads will turn their tassels on Sunday, May 26.