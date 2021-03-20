Sioux Falls School District Enrollment

Hey Mom & Dad, are you ready to turn your 5 & 6-year-olds over to a teacher? No, not Grandma. The Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) is now ready for you to register children who will be 5-yrs old on or before September 1, 2021.

According to the SFSD if your family has students currently enrolled in the District at any level, simply register your student using your Parent Portal Account. There are a few things you should have readily available when the time comes including birth certificates, proof of address, and immunization records.

There are so many options when choosing a school in the SFSD. There are 23 elementary schools, 5 middle schools, 3 high schools plus an alternative high school, a project-based learning high school New Technology High, and a Career and Technical Education Academy.

Sioux Falls is also home to Spanish Immersion, Dual Immersion, Global Studies, the Arts, and parent-assisted classrooms.

Give your kids every opportunity they deserve when it comes to their education. Contact the Sioux Falls School District today.