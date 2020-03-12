Sioux Falls School District Cancel ‘Non-essential’ Activities
According to Dakota News Now, as of Thursday (03/12), The Sioux Falls School District is suspending all non-essential activities beginning at 4 p.m.
In a letter to parents, school district officials state that the move is part of an effort to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
However, Kids Inc. and the middle school YMCA program will operate as planned.
The following activities will be suspended:
General public access to school buildings (volunteers, school-based mentors, non-district personnel)
Athletic activities and fine arts performances/concerts in school buildings (athletic/fine arts practices will continue as normal).
Parents will have restricted building access with the exception of normal pick-up/drop-off routines.
