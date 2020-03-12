Sioux Falls School District Cancel ‘Non-essential’ Activities

Dakota News Now (with permission)

According to Dakota News Now, as of Thursday (03/12), The Sioux Falls School District is suspending all non-essential activities beginning at 4 p.m.

In a letter to parents, school district officials state that the move is part of an effort to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

However, Kids Inc. and the middle school YMCA program will operate as planned.

The following activities will be suspended:

General public access to school buildings (volunteers, school-based mentors, non-district personnel)

Athletic activities and fine arts performances/concerts in school buildings (athletic/fine arts practices will continue as normal).

Parents will have restricted building access with the exception of normal pick-up/drop-off routines.

