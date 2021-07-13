Sioux Falls School Board Votes To Give Teachers Raises

The Sioux Falls School board announced that it had approved the Fiscal Year 2022 School District Budget. In a news release, the Sioux Falls School board noted that it has approved a $280 million dollar budget for the Fiscal Year of 2022.

Some of the highlights included in the release:

The budget includes increases in spending in the general fund of $1.2 million and an additional $1.6 million for special education.

Increased starting teacher salaries from $37,735 to $41,000 (8.7%).

Increased Speech Learning Pathologist salaries by 34.8% for the first year and 18.1% for those at the top of the schedule.

Increased Education Assistant hourly pay by 12.2%.

To accommodate these increases the General Fund budget increased by $1,230,340 and the Special Education budget increased by $1,605,518.

As of 2020, The Sioux Falls School District includes 23 elementary schools, 5 middle schools, 3 traditional high schools, an alternative high school, a project-based learning high school, a career and technical education academy, and one post-secondary technical institute.