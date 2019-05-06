Sioux Falls School Board Election Set

Two Sioux Falls School Board seats will be up for election on Tuesday, May 21.

Kent Alberty and Carly Reiter's terms will expire in June. However, the ChamberNews.com reports that Reiter will be seeking reelection. Also on the ballot will be Sarah K. Anderson, Nan Baker and Lora Hubbel.

Longtime board member Alberty will not seek reelection after serving four terms, six times as board president.

Residents wanting to vote in the upcoming school board election must be registered to vote. Absentee ballots are available now at the Instructional Planning Center through May 21 from 7:30 AM-5:00 PM.

Prior to the 2019 Sioux Falls School Board election the public will have an opportunity to attend the school board candidate forum on Thursday, May 16. According to the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, the forum will be held at the Instructional Planning Center beginning at 5:30 PM.