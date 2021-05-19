Sioux Falls School Board Election Results

Two seats were open for the 2021 Sioux Falls School Board Election on Tuesday as five candidates were vying for two open seats. Voters were faced with choosing from Cory Begley, Paulette Ludens, Marc Murren, Kate Parker, and Anthony Pizer.

After the votes were tallied, incumbent Kate Parker will return along with newcomer Marc Murren who garnered 30.7% of the votes.

Voter turnout was extremely low. With 119,511 registered voters in the district, the turnout was only 5.13%.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Sioux Falls School Board, the Returns will be canvassed at the School Board Meeting held Monday, May 24 at which time the returns became official.