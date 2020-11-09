Sioux Falls Sauerkraut Stuffed Turkey Recipe. Why Not?

2020 has been a year like no other before it. So why not try something different when preparing your holiday bird? Try this Sauerkraut Stuffed Turkey recipe for Thanksgiving...you'll be glad you did!

This is a recipe we've used for years in our household. It's a tradition. And before you go, “Yuck! Sauerkraut!” Let me tell you it will be the moistest turkey you've ever had. And, No, the kraut does not overpower the flavor of the meat. It enhances the overall taste experience.

Sauerkraut Stuffed Turkey Recipe-Ben Davis

I adapted from a recipe my wife's Grandma Liz used to do for years. I added the sweetness of the pineapple and of course butter. What isn't better with butter!?

Here's how to make it happen. Mix the following in a bowl to be stuffed in the Turkey:

1 can of Sauerkraut with juice

1 can chunk Pineapple with juice

1 Sliced up Onion

1 Cup Diced Celery

1 Stick of real Butter

Add Salt, Pepper, & Thyme to taste

Put a couple of tablespoons of flour in an Oven Bag. Inflate the bag by blowing in a couple of breaths of air, then close off the opening and shake the flour around the bag. This keeps the bag from sticking to the turkey.

Then place the bag in a roaster. Place turkey upside down in the bag. Fill the turkey with all the ingredients.

Some of the may spill out into the bag, but that's just fine, leave it in there. Seal the bag and bake your turkey until golden brown.

Oh, and yes after the bird is cooked you can serve the tasty Kraut Stuffing if you like. Or not. Whatever ya think. But be sure to use the juices for your gravy prep. It's amazing!

Please let us know what you if you tried it and what you thought of my Sauerkraut Turkey Recipe. Oh... and please send us pictures! Happy Holidays!