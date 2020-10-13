Sioux Falls SantaCon Canceled

Could 2020 be any worse?

One of my favorite Sioux Falls traditions is Sioux Falls SantaCon and I had been waiting patiently to see what the event organizers decided to do for 2020.

They made the announcement via Facebook on October 11. The post stated:

"Santa has been waiting, watching and hoping that the pandemic would be history in time for SantaCon 2020. But now we're into October and the numbers are heading in the wrong direction. SantaCon is founded on the principle of the more the merrier. Unfortunately, that is looking irresponsible this year and if anyone caught the virus from an event we promoted we’d never forgive ourselves. So we feel strongly that this year we should take a SantaCon hiatus and look towards getting back together next year. Take care and stay safe."

While I'm bummed, I can't say that I'm surprised. I guess we will just have to save up all our Christmas cheer for 2021.

For those of you that don't know, SantaCon is an event where folks filled with Christmas cheer, put on their merriest Christmas apparel, and go from bar to bar downtown spreading Christmas cheer for all to hear.

Personally, I can't believe a random Twitter invite turned into a tradition and has led to so many great friendships.

I think I'm going to have to put on my Santa hat and have a drink at home while playing "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" by NSYNC and "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey on repeat. It won't be the same, but it's just not the Holiday season without it.

You can see a few photos of SantaCon from the past here and here.