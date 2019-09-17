Sanford International Schedule Of Events
This is the 2nd year of the Sanford International held at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls. If you are attending the fun here is the schedule for the event.
Tuesday, September 17th (Closed to the public)
- PGA TOUR Champions Player’s Practice Rounds – 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club
- Sanford International Champions Pheasant Hunt – 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at A1 Al’s Ranch
- Celebration of Champions (Invitation Only) – 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM at Sanford House
Wednesday, September 18th
- Gates Open – 7:00 AM at Minnehaha Country Club
- Sanford International Champions Pheasant Hunt – 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at A1 Al’s Ranch
- Midco Championship Pro-Am Morning Group – 7:00 AM to 9:20 AM at Minnehaha Country Club
- Midco Championship Pro-Am Afternoon Group – 12:00 PM to 2:20 PM at Minnehaha Country Club
- Gates Close – 7:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club
Thursday, September 19th
- Energy Management Collaborative (EMC) Championship Pro-Am
- Gates Open – 7:00 AM at Minnehaha Country Club
- Sanford International Champions Pheasant Hunt – 8:00 Am to 1:00 PM at A1 Al’s Ranch
- Energy Management Collaborative (EMC) Championship Pro-Am Morning Group – 7:00 AM to 9:20 AM at Minnehaha Country Club
- Energy Management Collaborative (EMC) Championship Pro-Am Afternoon Group – 12:00 PM to 2:20 PM at Minnehaha Country Club
- Gates Close – 7:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club
Friday, September 20th
- The first 1,000 spectators will receive a coupon for a FREE MINI DIP ice cream cone or dish courtesy of Stensland Family Farms
- The first 300 spectators to The Ranch grill after 11:00 AM will receive a complimentary Ribeye sandwich courtesy of the South Dakota Beef Breeds Council
- Children visiting the Sanford Children’s Playzone from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM will receive FREE donuts and chocolate milk courtesy of Flyboy Donuts and Stensland Family Farms
- Gates Open – 8:00 AM at Minnehaha Country Club
- Sanford International Champions Pheasant Hunt – 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at A1 Al’s Ranch
- 147th Army Band Mini-Concert – 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at DriveSafeSD.com Main Entrance
- Opening Ceremony – 9:30 AM at 1st Tee
- First Round of The Sanford International – 10:15 AM to 5:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club – 1st & 10th Tee
- Golf Channel Coverage (Tape-Delayed) – 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
- Gates Close – 6:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club
Saturday, September 21st
- The first 300 spectators to The Ranch grill after 11:00 AM will receive a complimentary Ribeye sandwich courtesy of the South Dakota Beef Breeds Council
- First 500 spectators will receive a coupon for a FREE child’s admission with the purchase of an adult admission coupon courtesy of the Great Plains Zoo
- Children visiting the Sanford Children’s Playzone from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM will receive FREE donuts and chocolate milk courtesy of Flyboy Donuts and Stensland Family Farms
- Gates Open – 8:00 AM at Minnehaha Country Club
- Second Round of The Sanford International – 10:15 AM to 5:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club – 1st & 10th Tee
- Wells Fargo Junior Clinic – 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Driving Range
- EMC Legends Series – 3:00 PM at 10th Tee
- Golf Channel Coverage (Taped-Delayed) – 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
- Gates Close – 6:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club
Sunday, September 22nd
- Presented By: Insane Impact
- The first 300 spectators will receive a FREE Steve Stricker bobblehead courtesy of L&S and Fox Printing
- The first 300 spectators to The Ranch grill after 11:00 AM will receive a complimentary Ribeye sandwich courtesy of the South Dakota Beef Breeds Council
- Children visiting the Sanford Children’s Playzone from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM will receive FREE donuts and chocolate milk courtesy of Flyboy Donuts and Stensland Family Farms
- Gates Open – 8:00 AM at Minnehaha Country Club
- Final Round of The Sanford International – 10:15 AM to 5:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club – 1st & 10th Tee
Trophy Presentation – 5:00 PM at 18th Green
- Golf Channel Coverage (Tape-Delayed) – 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
- Gates Close – 6:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club