Sanford International Schedule Of Events

This is the 2nd year of the Sanford International held at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls. If you are attending the fun here is the schedule for the event.

Tuesday, September 17th (Closed to the public)

PGA TOUR Champions Player’s Practice Rounds – 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club

Sanford International Champions Pheasant Hunt – 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at A1 Al’s Ranch

Celebration of Champions (Invitation Only) – 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM at Sanford House

Wednesday, September 18th

Gates Open – 7:00 AM at Minnehaha Country Club

Sanford International Champions Pheasant Hunt – 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at A1 Al’s Ranch

Midco Championship Pro-Am Morning Group – 7:00 AM to 9:20 AM at Minnehaha Country Club

Midco Championship Pro-Am Afternoon Group – 12:00 PM to 2:20 PM at Minnehaha Country Club

Gates Close – 7:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club

Thursday, September 19th

Energy Management Collaborative (EMC) Championship Pro-Am

Gates Open – 7:00 AM at Minnehaha Country Club

Sanford International Champions Pheasant Hunt – 8:00 Am to 1:00 PM at A1 Al’s Ranch

Energy Management Collaborative (EMC) Championship Pro-Am Morning Group – 7:00 AM to 9:20 AM at Minnehaha Country Club

Energy Management Collaborative (EMC) Championship Pro-Am Afternoon Group – 12:00 PM to 2:20 PM at Minnehaha Country Club

Gates Close – 7:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club

Friday, September 20th

The first 1,000 spectators will receive a coupon for a FREE MINI DIP ice cream cone or dish courtesy of Stensland Family Farms

The first 300 spectators to The Ranch grill after 11:00 AM will receive a complimentary Ribeye sandwich courtesy of the South Dakota Beef Breeds Council

Children visiting the Sanford Children’s Playzone from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM will receive FREE donuts and chocolate milk courtesy of Flyboy Donuts and Stensland Family Farms

Gates Open – 8:00 AM at Minnehaha Country Club

Sanford International Champions Pheasant Hunt – 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at A1 Al’s Ranch

147th Army Band Mini-Concert – 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at DriveSafeSD.com Main Entrance

Opening Ceremony – 9:30 AM at 1st Tee

First Round of The Sanford International – 10:15 AM to 5:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club – 1st & 10th Tee

Golf Channel Coverage (Tape-Delayed) – 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Gates Close – 6:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club

Saturday, September 21st

The first 300 spectators to The Ranch grill after 11:00 AM will receive a complimentary Ribeye sandwich courtesy of the South Dakota Beef Breeds Council

First 500 spectators will receive a coupon for a FREE child’s admission with the purchase of an adult admission coupon courtesy of the Great Plains Zoo

Children visiting the Sanford Children’s Playzone from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM will receive FREE donuts and chocolate milk courtesy of Flyboy Donuts and Stensland Family Farms

Gates Open – 8:00 AM at Minnehaha Country Club

Second Round of The Sanford International – 10:15 AM to 5:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club – 1st & 10th Tee

Wells Fargo Junior Clinic – 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Driving Range

EMC Legends Series – 3:00 PM at 10th Tee

Golf Channel Coverage (Taped-Delayed) – 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Gates Close – 6:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club

Sunday, September 22nd