Sioux Falls Sandwich Shop Announces It’s Closing Restaurant

Erbert and Gerbert's Sandwich Shop located at 3500 S. Louise Ave. here in Sioux Falls opened its doors east of the Empire Mall in June 2010.

After 10 years on Monday Erbert and Gerbert's Sioux Falls announced on their Facebook page that they have closed for business.

“To our guests: Multiple forces have converged to influence the difficult decision to close the Sioux Falls Erbert & Gerbert's location. It is a bittersweet time for our family, thank you all for your support and understanding. We wish you the very best in the coming new year.”

Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop is a restaurant franchise specializing in submarine sandwiches. The chain was founded in Eau Claire, Wisconsin in 1987, with the first store opening in 1988.