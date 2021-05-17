Sioux Falls Runners Honor Police over the Weekend

Over the weekend, the Fraternity Order of Police helped to organize a very cool race in Sioux Falls created to honor police officers both past and present.

The “Remember the Fallen” 5K got underway at 9:00 AM Saturday morning on the scenic bike trails in Sioux Falls. As Dakota News Now reports, last year's race was entirely virtual due to COVID-19. This year was a different story. In addition to the virtual aspect still remaining, runners were once again able to gather together, lace up their shoes and hit the trails to help honor fallen officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and those who continue to serve.

Race director, Jessica Speckmeier told Dakota News Now, “It’s designed as a way to not only remember those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in service of their communities but also honor those who are serving in our communities every day.”

According to Dakota News Now, race participants all have their very own special reason for running to help honor the men and women who wear blue. Those reasons can range from honoring those who have lost their lives in the line of duty to helping show support for police officers during a difficult time when many cities across the country are attempting to defund law enforcement agencies.

Conversely, officers truly appreciate the support they receive from events like the one held on Saturday in Sioux Falls. Dylan Weitzman with the Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now, “Knowing the community supports us and what we do in our jobs is just great encouragement for us to go to work every day.”

The event had a goal of raising $5,000 to help support law enforcement officers here in the Sioux Empire.

