While Beto O'Rourke was hitting the campaign trail in Sioux City, Iowa, a group of Roosevelt High School students were hitting the road and traveling to Morningside College on Thursday, April 4.

Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke announced his run for president in March and is currently campaigning in Iowa. He stopped at the Olsen Student Center at Morningside College on Thursday night.

Roosevelt senior Claire Campbell created a homemade sign asking the former Texas congressman to prom. O'Rourke said he did not go to prom because no one asked him and he was touched. He did make Claire a counter offer though.

Some of the students who embarked on the trip along with Campbell included Jack Brenneman, Emily Peichel, Arene Barwari, Bryn Ellwein, Amy Pham, Jueun Nam and Madelyn Walsh. Some are members of Roosevelt High School's Political Discussions Club.

I asked Brenneman why he's interested in O'Rourke and he said he likes his emphasis on climate change and students in schools. He thinks O'Rourke being a younger candidate resonates with younger voters and he likes the way he addresses his constituents.

The students from Roosevelt were in the front row.

Beto O'Rourke