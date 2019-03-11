Sioux Falls Roller Dollz Hosting Bacon Fest 2019

If you are a bacon lover, you are gonna dig this. Coming up next month, its the 2019 Baconfest! an amazing day filled with Bacon! The Sioux Falls Roller Dollz are hosting the even at Big Bar on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from noon-3:00PM.

This all age event will include the famous Bacon Recipe Contest, the ever popular Bacon Eating Contest, Oink Contest where each contestant will give a brief demonstration of their best pig oink, and a Bacon Costume Contest for those with style. Just show up in your best bacon-themed clothing or costume! There is a $10 fee for the bacon eating contest.

Think you have what it takes to take home the trophy this year, you can enter at rollerdollz.com . So whether you are a foodie determined to find the most "bacon-licious" dish or just in the mood for an experience unlike any other, Bacon Fest 2019 is the perfect fit for you and your family.