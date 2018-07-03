Sioux Falls Robbery on Monday Goes Long
The identity of the suspect is unknown. However one piece of information the police do know is that the robber is pretty tall and has the nerve to display a firearm for emphasis.
Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens described a burglary at the Tuesday media briefing. It happened around 10:30 PM in the 2900 block of S. Western Avenue.
“A man heard a knock at his door and saw somebody outside. When he opened up the door, there was a guy with a handgun. He pointed the gun at the victim, then went inside the victim’s house. The suspect went through a closet and took some cash.”
No injuries were reported from the incident and the victim that he didn’t know the suspect. Meanwhile, the suspect is described as a white man 6 foot 5 inches tall and about 185 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants, but did not wear a mask to disguise his face.
See Also: