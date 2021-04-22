Sioux Falls Road-Rage Incident Involving A Pistol Leads To Arrest

A road rage incident in north Sioux Falls on Wednesday night ended up with a man arrested for assault after police say he pointed a pistol at another driver.

According to Sioux Falls Police Spokesman Sam Clemens, the incident happened in the area of Cliff Avenue and 14th Street near the bridge that carries Cliff Avenue over the Big Sioux River.

Clemens said several cars were stopped on Cliff Avenue waiting for a train to pass. Cars in the northbound lanes proceeded to make U-turns. The victim's car was in the inside lane and they began to make a U-turn. Police say the suspect's car was on the curbside lane and began to turn as well. The victim said the suspect used his car to cut them off. The victim thought their car would be hit and honked the horn. Clemens said the suspect then produced a pistol and pointed it at the victim.

The victim was able to get the license plate number of the suspect's car and called the police. Police found the suspect's car near 8th Street and Minnesota Avenue and conducted a traffic stop.

Police arrested 23-year-old Clay Thomas Flanagan for one count of aggravated assault. Police found a pistol in Flanagan's car, but Clemens didn't know if the gun was loaded.