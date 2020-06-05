Sioux Falls Road Construction Alive and Well in COVID-19

I know it seems like COVID-19 is putting the kibosh on practically everything these days. But, one thing that is alive and well during this pandemic, is road construction in Sioux Falls.

You can't drive down the block without running into some construction cones or a road construction sign. Alright, that might be an exaggeration, but, not by much.

Honestly, it feels like every major thoroughfare in the city is being repaired right now, and truth be told, most of them desperately need to be fixed.

Dakota News Now is reporting, one major road construction project in eastern Sioux Falls is making nice progress, and that would be the 26th Street Bridge remodel.

The 26th Street Bridge deck opened back up to traffic on Thursday (June 4).

According to Dakota News Now, Thursday's re-opening means traffic will switch to the south lane between I-229 and Southeastern Avenue.

Interstate ramps will remain the same and the bike trails beneath the bridge will remain open. However, the river will be closed to water sports beneath the bridge.

The 26th Bridge construction project has been underway since 2019, and is scheduled to wrap up by the end of this year.

Smoother roads ahead. Just keep that in mind, and try to muster up every once of patience you have as you sit in construction zone traffic the rest of the summer.

