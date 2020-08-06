Sioux Falls Riverfest Canceled, Replaced with “Gift Box”

If you have lost track of all the events that have been postponed or simply canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis, you're not alone. But here is another one to add to the list. The 2020 Downtown Sioux Falls Riverfest has been canceled. But, hoping for a much better next year, they have already scheduled the event for August 21, 2021.

It had been scheduled for Saturday, August 15th, but due to issues, of a logistical and health issues nature, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it was decided to move it to the "not happening" category. This forced the downtown Sioux Falls powers that be, to put on their thinking caps and create something fun for community members to do instead.

That "something" is the Downtown Sioux Falls (DTSF) Gift Box promotion. This fabulous fall event will kickoff on the Downtown First Friday in September and continue through Small Business Saturday, the weekend after Thanksgiving, on November 28.

DTSF has created a Digital Passport App that you can download now and use for the debut of the Gift Box promotion. Participants are encouraged to download the app and you'll have a chance to win a variety of staycations and other prizes, while you explore downtown Sioux Falls, support local businesses, take surveys, give feedback to DTSF Inc. and earn points.

My guess is you'll be able to combine holiday shopping with the opportunity to win some great stuff for yourself! DTSF will have further updates which you can find on their website and on Facebook.