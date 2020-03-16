Sioux Falls Restaurants Offering Free Kids Lunches

School has been called off due to the Coronavirus leaving some parents scrambling, trying to figure out what to do with their children during the day and many kids rely on school for breakfast and/or lunch.

Well, at least two Sioux Falls restaurants are trying to help.

The Barrel House located at 4701 E 54th Street is offering a free kids meal.

They've also offered a discount on carryout orders and have teamed up with Hungry Hearts to donate food as well. Find out more on their Facebook page.

Granite City located at 2620 S Louise Avenue is also offering free lunches.

According to their Facebook page, they will be giving school-aged children a free turkey sandwich, chips, and applesauce.

It's awesome that these two businesses are doing what they can.

I know I'm definitely going to remember these two restaurants in the future when I'm deciding where to spend my money.

Be safe and make good choices. And wash those hands!

