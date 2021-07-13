Sioux Falls Restaurant Named Best For Outdoor Dining in SD

Looking for the best summer dining and drinks in South Dakota? Look no further than this downtown Sioux Falls establishment.

A recent study looked at all of the best Yelp reviews for outdoor bars and restaurants in the U.S. and put together a list of the best in each state. And if you live in or around Sioux Falls, you won't have to travel too far to visit ours.

According to Best Life Online, the best outdoor bar and restaurant in the entire state is Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen in downtown Sioux Falls.

Get our free mobile app

Credit: Sioux Falls Experience via YouTube

The Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen has been around since 2017 and is a locally owned restaurant that serves plenty of sandwiches, salads, soups, and of course craft beer. It also has dozens of varieties of bottled beer, glasses of wine, and even bottles of wine. It's located at 600 North Main Avenue in Sioux Falls.

The Yelp reviews for Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen are very favorable and they currently are riding high with an impressive a 4.5 Yelp Rating.

To see the full list of the best outdoor bars and restaurants, including the top picks for neighboring states, visit the article from Best Life Online here. And you can learn more about Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen here.

Story Source: Best Life Online

Story Source: Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen