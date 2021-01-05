Sioux Falls Residents Excel at Keeping New Year’s Resolutions

New Year's resolutions are nothing new. People have been making them - and breaking them - to launch a fresh calendar for as long as anyone can remember.

But as we said goodbye to 2020 and rang in 2021 a few days ago, those annual promises we made ourselves seemed a bit different, especially in the wake of the long period of uncertainty we've endured in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It just feels like so many of those life changes we've vowed to make this year actually have a fighting chance because we're more motivated than ever before.

So where are the best places to be to give you the best chance of turning resolutions into reality?

Sioux Falls is one of them.

South Dakota's largest city is in the top 20 percent nationally 36th out of 182 cities) on a WalletHub ranking of the best and worst places for keeping New Year's resolutions in America.

To see which cities stuck to their goals most often, WalletHub looked at nearly 60 different factors, including exercise opportunities, income growth, and employment outlook since so many resolutions have to do with fitness and finances. There are also considerations for school and work, bad habit, and relationship resolutions.

Sioux Falls excelled in kicking bad habits - ranking seventh-best in the nation.

We also had a strong showing in the school/work resolutions (23rd overall).

Our struggles came in relationship (84th) and health-related resolutions (97th).

BEST CITIES FOR KEEPING RESOLUTIONS (WalletHub)

Scottsdale, Arizona Salt Lake City, Utah Seattle, Washington Irvine, California San Diego, California Overland Park, Kansas San Francisco, California Fremont, California Raleigh, North Carolina San Jose, California

WORST CITIES FOR KEEPING RESOLUTIONS (WalletHub)

Gulfport, Mississippi Huntington, West Virginia Shreveport, Louisiana Newark, New Jersey Charleston, West Virginia Detroit, Michigan Jackson, Mississippi San Bernadino, California Brownsville, Texas Memphis, Tennessee

