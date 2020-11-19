Sioux Falls Resident Taken to Hospital after Being Hit by Car

A motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian near downtown Sioux Falls landed one person in the hospital late Wednesday night.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident occurred around 10:15 Wednesday night (November 18) near Minnesota Avenue and 5th Street.

Sioux Falls police sergeant Martin Hoffman told Dakota News Now officers found the victim lying in the road and a car with damage once they arrived at the scene.

A portion of Minnesota Avenue near the accident area needed to be closed off to traffic for a brief period of time as police conducted their investigation on Wednesday night.

Hoffman said the accident victim was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital to receive treatment for what he described as serious life-threatening injuries.

According to Dakota News Now, Sioux Falls police are still in the process of putting the pieces together from Wednesday night's accident.

More information as it becomes available.

Source: Dakota News Now