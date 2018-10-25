Sioux Falls Readers To Break World Record

Reading has become something I love now that I'm older. But if I were to go for a world reading record you probably would not want to place a bet on my number. However, that's not the point here.

The Sioux Falls Sioux Falls library branches are encouraging area children and adults to join a nationwide attempt to break a world record by reading the same book on the same day.

The 2018 book is Maybe Something Beautiful by F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell. Illustrated by Rafael López.

On Thursday, October 25 you can be in this group of readers as part of Jumpstart’s Read for the Record campaign which encourages shared reading for early learners.

The annual campaign was launched more than a decade ago to highlight the importance of building early literacy and language skills for every child so that all children enter kindergarten prepared to succeed.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, firefighters and police officers and local business owners will read at participating schools and daycares.

Siouxland Libraries branches will feature the book at story times and activities that day:

10:05 AM Ronning Branch Library, 3100 East 49th Street

10:30 AM Caille Branch Library, 4100 South Carnegie Circle

10:30 AM Hartford Branch Library, 119 North Main Street, Suite A

10:45 AM Ronning Branch Library, 3100 East 49th Street

3:00 PM SPARK, Prairie West Branch Library, 7630 West 26th Street

3:15 PM Oak View Branch Library, 3700 East Third Street