Sioux Falls ‘Read For The Record’ 2019: Volunteers Needed

Key Points:

Read for the Record is Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Sioux Falls

A Jumpstart program to promote youth learning and reading

Anyone can volunteer, many times and locations remain

Last year Sioux Falls celebrities read Maybe Something Beautiful by Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell to 5,125 Sioux Falls area children on Read for the Record Day.

This Jumpstart program is a national effort to promote learning and get books into the hands of children. The efforts helped to set a record as millions of adults and children read the same book on the same day.

Siouxland Libraries, the Sioux Falls School District, and other local sites want to help Jumpstart break that record this year on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Anyone can help by volunteering to read Thank You, Omu! by Oge Mora at local Sioux Falls schools and child centers. You can bring a special excitement into classrooms and demonstrate the fun of reading.

Simply fill out a form indicating your availability and location preference. Siouxland Libraries will coordinate the visit for you, provide you with a copy of the book, and confirm your location and time to read.

Please RSVP by October 25 by phone 367-8060 or website.