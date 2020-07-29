Sioux Falls Proposed Public Safety Training Facility

As the city of Sioux Falls continues to grow community leaders have their fingers on the pulse of what we need to do to continue our excellent quality of life here. With that, one of Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken's items is to ensure that our fire and police departments have the most up-to-date training facilities with resources to provide the highest level of services.

Pending City Council approval, a new $50M plus Public Safety Training Center campus will be built near 60th Street North and Sycamore where land has been purchased. The Minnehaha County Commissioners got its first look at Tuesday's meeting and were told the project has a goal completion date of fall 2022.

What will the new training center include? A state-of-the-art training environment with classrooms, fitness center, burn tower, and shooting range. Training facilities for law enforcement and first responders. The campus will also house a 911 dispatch center.

A new Metro 911 center will also be a part of the new campus. The current facility was built in 1974. Well overdue for an upgrade, Metro Communications answers more than 328,000 calls annually.

According to Mayor TenHaken's release, "It’s clear that this project is long overdue. It’s not only the right time to invest in the training for our public safety professionals but also a good time from a financial perspective, as we are in a competitive bidding environment."

Source: City of Sioux Falls