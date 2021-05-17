Sioux Falls Pride Is Back!

June 2019 was the first-ever Sioux Falls Pride Parade. Then, in June 2020, Covid canceled all the Pride celebrations.

But, June 2021, Pride is back!

The second-ever Sioux Falls Pride Parade will be on June 26th. The parade route is down Phillips Ave. from 13th Street to 6th Street. The parade starts at 10 AM.

If you or your organization would like to be part of the parade, click here.

Then the festivities will move over to Cherapa Place at 11 AM with the kickoff of Pride in the Park. Yes, Pride in the Park has moved. According to the Sioux Falls Pride website, "We've moved to Cherapa Place this year to accommodate our ever-growing numbers at this popular event!"

Pride in the Park is for all ages and everyone is welcome (even pets) to come out and enjoy information booths, a kid's corner, vendors, food, fun, and performances throughout the day.

For those 21 and older, a beer garden will be available.

If you or your organization would like to have a booth at Pride in the Park, click here.

There will be an updated schedule of performers forthcoming.

Pride in the Park will conclude at 5 PM. This gives plenty of time for a costume change before hitting up the 21+ Pride After Party at Club David starting at 9 PM.

If you want to stay up to date on all things Pride 2021, just text PRIDE to 56525.