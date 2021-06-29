Sioux Falls Pride 2021 Made A Big Comeback!

After Covid-19 canceled most of the Sioux Falls Pride events in 2020, Sioux Falls Pride 2021 came back with a vengeance! People came out to show support and celebrate, even in the rain!

I attended the second-ever Pride Night at the Birdcage on Friday evening. It was so much fun to see Canaries baseball show their support to the event. The Canaries didn't win, but there were fireworks after the game, so really everybody was a winner!

The Pride Parade was Saturday morning at 10 a.m. People starting claiming their spots on the sidewalks as early as 9 a.m. Even in the rain! I hate to be cliché, but to quote Barbra Streisand, "Don't rain on my parade!" Even though it was literally raining, you couldn't dampen the fun! People showed up and lined the streets for the 2nd Annual Sioux Falls Pride Parade!

I had the great fortune to watch from my friend's apartment (and stay dry). It was amazing to see everybody on the streets!

The first Pride in the Park at Cherapa Place was also well attended despite the rain. I was curious to see the new layout, but I can dig it!

Congrats to everybody involved in putting together all these events! Great Job!

Can't wait to do it all again next year. Just hopefully a rain-free version.