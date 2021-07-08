Sioux Falls Preparing to Serve up New Tennis Complex

If you're a tennis player, soon there should be absolutely no reason in the world why you can't find an open tennis court in Sioux Falls. Especially after the recent news the city plans to build a new state-of-the-art tennis complex at Tomar Park.

The Sioux Falls Tennis Association broke the news on Monday (July 5) about the plans to build a 12 court tennis complex at Tomar Park.

As Dakota News Now reports, this new complex will be a tennis players dream facility. Its presence will help to revitalize a portion of Tomar Park while allowing the city of Sioux Falls the ability to host a variety of outdoor tennis tournaments.

The long-range plan is to use this new complex to host all of South Dakota's state high school tennis tournaments as well once it's up and running.

It's not like Sioux Falls has a shortage of places to play tennis right now. If I counted correctly, I believe there is something like twenty plus places to play tennis in and around the Sioux Empire. That's if you count the courts available at some of the city parks, the Sanford Pentagon, and when you factor in places like; Minnehaha Country Club, GreatLIFE Woodlake Athletic Club, the USF Women's courts, the Country Club of Sioux Falls, the Harrisburg Tennis Courts, and the University of Sioux Falls Sports Complex.

With those kind of numbers, one would think we should be hearing the word "love" shouted all over the city.

It does sound like if you're a hard-core tennis player, you're really going to love this new state of the art complex. Once completed, it will serve up one of the premiere tennis facilities in the Midwest to the residents of Sioux Falls.

According to Dakota News Now, the city gifted the land the complex will be constructed on. Now it's up to the SFTA to do a little fundraising to make the project possible.

The SFTA has set a fundraising goal of $2.5 million. $1.5 million of which has already been raised.

The Tomar Sports Park and Tennis Complex will be available for use by the public. The city also has plans for the parks department to maintain the complex once it is finished.

SFTA spokesperson Erin Healy told Dakota News Now, Tom Walsh with the GreatLIFE Cares Foundation has so graciously offered a $500,000 challenge matching fund for the Tomar Sports Park Tennis Complex project.

Gifts will be matched on a 1:1 basis from now through (May 31) 2022.

