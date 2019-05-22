Sioux Falls Premier Rodeo At The Denny September 13 & 14

So what's your favorite. Bareback? Tie Down? Saddle bronc? Steer Wrestling? Team Roping? Barrel Racing? Bull Riding?

Can't decide because you love them all?

Well, here's great news! The Sioux Falls Premier Rodeo is bringing their PRCA Elite Professional Rodeo to the Denny Sanford Premier Center September 13 and 14, 2019. And all those events will be a part of the exciting action!

By the way, Barrelman Keith Isley, who has been named Clown of the Year/Coors Man in the Can/Specialty Act of the Year an incredible 22 times will be there, along with the 2018 PRCA Announcer of the Year nominee Will Rassmussen.

Tickets go on-sale Friday May 31st at 10:00 A.M., start at $18.00 and can be purchased at the KELOLAND Box Office or online here . There is a special Pre-Sale Wednesday May 29 10:00 A.M. through Thursday May 30 at 10:00 P.M. Password: PRCA19.

Join your friends at The Denny September 13 & 14!