Sioux Falls Prayer Breakfast Gathers Faithful on Good Friday

Every Good Friday in Sioux Falls since 1976, people of faith have gathered together for breakfast and inspiration. This year the tradition continues as the Sioux Falls Prayer Breakfast takes place on Friday, April 19, at the Best Western Ramkota Inn Exhibit Hall.

Doors open at 6:30 with a light breakfast being served and the program begins at 7 AM. Community leaders will pray with the attendees and this year's inspiring message will be presented by Willie Alfonso, who serves as a chaplain for the New York Yankees.

Mr. Alfonso's life on the streets of New York as a boy, homeless and alone, his drug use to cope with the pain, his other challenges and eventual path to Christ is a revelation that will touch hearts and lift spirits. It is perhaps a perfect way to enter the celebration of Easter and may re-energize your connection with your faith into the future.

Tickets are $18.75 and are available at Sioux Falls Prayer Breakfast online.

For more information go to Sioux Falls Prayer Breakfast , online , on Facebook or call 605-275-6010.