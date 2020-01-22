Sioux Falls Power Outage Caused By A…

We now know what caused an early Wednesday morning power outage in Sioux Falls - a goose.

Dakota News Now reports that a goose struck a power line near 41st Street and Norton Avenue Wednesday morning, according to the Sioux Falls Police Facebook page.

Around 1,400 people in the area were without power as of 5:30 a.m., according to Xcel Energy's outage map. Crews have restored power to all customers.

Sioux Falls Police remind drivers that if stop lights are not working then treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

No word on the status of the goose.