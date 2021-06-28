Sioux Falls Pop-Up Park Returns

Contributing Authors:
City of Sioux Falls

If you think a Pop-Up Park is like a temporary kiosk in the mall, well you're not all wrong. But think beauty, function, fun, and another added bonus for the City of Sioux Falls.

This will be the third year that the Phillips Avenue Plaza will host a Pop-Up Park during National Park & Recreation Month. And if you're not familiar with its location, then stroll by the Phillips Avenue Diner. You won't miss it.

The Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation department has transformed this space every year from a hard concrete outdoor space into a temporary park setting with beautiful flowers and added benches. You may even find games for the kids and weekly events and musical entertainment.

The time will be short-lived. This year the Downtown Pop-up Park will only be up for the month of July. Here is what's scheduled for opening weekend:

  • Thursday, July 1, 5:30 PM-7:00 PM Just Dance Into July
  • Friday, July 2, 7:00 PM-9:00 PM Street Musicians
  • Saturday, July 3, 7:00 PM-9:00 PM Street Musicians

Everything is free so enjoy another added stop on your things-to-do-in-Sioux Falls list.

