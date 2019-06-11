Sioux Falls Pools Closed Due to Cold Temps

Doesn't really feel like a day for a swim, does it.

All of the Sioux Falls pools are closed today, June 11, due to temperatures that will likely not get higher than 70.

All of the locations that are closed are:

· Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center—301 South Fairfax Avenue

· Frank Olson Pool—4101 East 16th Street

· Kuehn Park Pool—2309 Kuehn Park Road

· Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center—3401 East 49th Street

· McKennan Wading Pool—1500 South Third Avenue

· Pioneer Spray Park—East Pine Street/North Jessica Avenue

· Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center—1001 West Madison Street

The Midco Aquatic Center is open until 8pm tonight as usual.