Sioux Falls Pools Are Opening…But It Might Be A Later Date

You know summer is right around the corner when the City of Sioux Falls is talking about opening the city pools for the summer season! Finally...after a year of COVID-19 squashing summer fun at local pools, it's certainly refreshing to return to some normalcy.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, the Parks and Recreation Department announced the outdoor aquatic facilities are set to open on Friday, May 28th. However, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken fears that this date might be pushed back.

In fact, Mayor TenHaken thinks we are potentially dealing with a lifeguard shortage in the City of Sioux Falls.

So why could we be faced with a lifeguard shortage? Well, when COVID-19 hit last year and the pools shut down, individuals who typically would be lifeguards at the pools, lost their positions and subsequently found employment elsewhere. On Saturday afternoon during a Facebook Live video, Mayor TenHaken told the viewers, "When we (the city pools) were closed last year, those people who were normally lifeguards went and got other jobs. So now, we need lifeguards. Bad. So bad that we are in (somewhat) of a little bit of jeopardy to get these pools open." The need for lifeguards is real.

Fun Fact: Lifeguards with the Sioux Falls Park and Recreation Department can be as young as 15-years-old! The seasonal job starts in May and continues until September. The lifeguard job description on the website is as follows:

Maintains constant surveillance of patrons in the facility; acts immediately and appropriately to secure safety of patrons in the event of emergency. Provides emergency care and treatment as required until the arrival of emergency medical services. Presents professional appearance and attitude at all times, and maintains a high standard of customer service. Performs various maintenance duties as directed to maintain a clean and safe facility. Must be American Red Cross certified.

Therefore, if you want the pools to open on time, I strongly encourage you and your friends to apply for this great summer fun in the sun job! Other summer jobs are available as well! Applications can be found here.