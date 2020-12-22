Sioux Falls Police Searching for Weekend Robbery Suspects

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a group of juvenile suspects that robbed a convenience store over the weekend.

According to Dakota News Now, the robbery occurred around 2:00 on Saturday morning (December 19) at the north Minnesota Avenue Shop N Cart location.

The police report states that four individuals entered the store. Surveillance video from inside the store shows one of the suspects was armed with a taser, while the three other suspects appeared to be carrying some kind of clubs and a screwdriver.

The video showed the suspects threatening the store clerk on duty. In the process, they took cash, liquor, and cigarettes from the store.

All four suspects then got into a vehicle and left the scene of the robbery.

Dakota News Now reports authorities have identified one of the juvenile suspects but still need help identifying the remaining three other people shown in the video.

If you have any additional information that can aid police in their search for the Shop N Cart robbery suspects, authorities ask that you please contact CrimeStoppers of the Sioux Empire at (605) 367-7007.