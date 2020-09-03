Sioux Falls Police Searching For ‘Person Of Interest’ In Stabbing

Police are searching for Jerius Josiah Swifteagle as a 'person of interest' in connection to a central Sioux Falls stabbing, Dakota News Now reports.

It all started when police were called with a report of a stabbing on Wednesday evening around 8:20 in the West 12th Street and Grange Avenue area. When police arrived, they spotted a vehicle that they believe had the suspects inside and began a pursuit. Police chased the vehicle until it crashed into a railroad crossing sign near 9th Street and Western Avenue.

According to police, the occupants bailed out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby home. The people inside the home quickly fled the residence. Police say the occupants of the home were not involved with the stabbing and that the house was randomly chosen by the suspects.

Sioux Falls Police Department SWAT was called to the home because it was believed that the suspects were armed with firearms and a knife.

When police entered the home, they discovered the suspects had fled. After further investigation, police identified Swifteagle as a 'person of interest'. Police believe that Swifteagle was accompanied by a female.

If you see Swifteagle, do not approach him and call 911. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire at 605-367-7007 or anonymously online.