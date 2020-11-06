Sioux Falls Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

Sioux Falls Police are requesting the public's help in their search for a missing eleven-year-old girl.

Dakota News Now is reporting Nakia Jackson of Sioux Falls was reported missing on Thursday (November 5).

Sioux Falls Police told Dakota News Now, Jackson left her home around 6:30 in the morning on Thursday after having an argument. She was last seen that morning around 7:15 walking on North Minnesota Avenue near the airport.

Jackson is around 5′ tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Reports say she was wearing light-colored pajamas and a dark-colored short-sleeved shirt at the time she went missing.

According to Dakota News Now, a camera in the area where she was walking showed a black or dark-colored car driving south of Minnesota Avenue from Benson Road around 7:13 on Thursday morning. Footage showed the vehicle taking a u-turn on Minnesota Avenue at the South Jaycee Lane intersection and then stopping on the east side of Minnesota Avenue.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was driving on North Minnesota Avenue north of the water treatment plant and east of the airport between the time frame of 7:00 and 7:30 AM. The public is asked to please contact authorities at 605-367-7007 should they have any additional information that can help them in their search for Jackson.

Source: Dakota News Now